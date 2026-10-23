Ghaziabad: FIR filed over ‘obscene’ songs at dandiya event

Ghaziabad: An FIR has been registered against unidentified organisers of a Dandiya event for causing disturbance by allegedly playing “loud music and obscene songs” following a complaint filed by a resident of a high-rise in Wave City township in Ghaziabad, police officials said on Thursday. Officials said they have booked unidentified organisers of the event that was allegedly held behind the residential tower of the complainant, a 39-year-old woman. (Representational image)

Officials said they have booked unidentified organisers of the event that was allegedly held behind the residential tower of the complainant, a 39-year-old woman.

In the FIR seen by HT, the woman alleged the loud music and objectionable songs caused her disturbance and also hurt her religious sentiments, forcing her to finally leave to stay at a hotel on October 18 night.

“We registered an FIR on October 20 upon the complaint given by the woman. Police were also called to intervene while the loud music was being played but the event continued despite requests. Police have booked unidentified organisers in this connection,” said Priyashri Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of Wave City Circle.

“Items, songs, and Bhojpuri songs were being played very loud on DJ console, and this hurt my religious sentiments. The loud DJ was being played since evening of October 18 during the Dandiya event. I called up the police and the organisers were asked to lower the sound. After police left, the loud music started again and continued till late night. The police were informed again… Finding no solution, I had to leave my flat and stay at a hotel,” the FIR stated citing her.

The FIR was registered under the BNS section 296 (obscene acts and songs) at the Wave City police station.

“An investigation is underway and legal action will be initiated in accordance with the law. The section in the FIR is bailable,” the ACP added.