Greater Noida authority sets up 224 anti-smog guns to mitigate air pollution

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority on Tuesday said it has set up 224 anti-smog guns at construction sites to mitigate air pollution and also started water sprinkling to settle dust. All work circles have been assigned zone-wise responsibility and the entire team of the work circles has been deployed, said officials. (HT Archive)

Officials said the Authority has divided Greater Noida into 21 zones for monitoring and prevention of air pollution, and a senior officer has been deployed as a zonal officer, and a manager-level officer as assistant zonal officer for each zone.

“Our teams are sprinkling water with 224 anti-smog guns and 107 water tankers at construction sites. Besides, 11 mechanical sweeping machines are being used for road cleaning. Water tankers have also been deployed to wash trees,” said Ravi Kumar NG chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority in a statement.

All work circles have been assigned zone-wise responsibility and the entire team of the work circles has been deployed, said officials.

These teams will inform the concerned vendor if dust and garbage are found, and also ensure cleanliness by getting the garbage lifted. They will sprinkle water to control dust and keep an eye on those burning garbage in their area, the officials added.

The steps followed the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) being in force in the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent pollution.

Greater Noida authority’s chief executive officer NG Ravi Kumar has issued instructions to ensure all necessary arrangements to control pollution.

Vijay Rawal, deputy general manager at the Authority, said 216 anti-smog guns have been installed at different construction sites in Greater Noida. “Apart from this, eight anti-smog guns of the Authority are being used at other public places to control pollution. In addition, 11 mechanical sweeping machines have been deployed for cleaning roads. Water is being sprinkled on roads and dust is being cleaned from trees with tankers. Along with these arrangements, the Authority is also taking action against polluters,” he said.

The Authority’s Project Department, Health and Horticulture and other concerned departments have been engaged in the work, said officials.

The Authority has urged public to report any incident of garbage burning on 0120-2336046/47/48/49. Information can also be given on the Authority’s Mitra App.