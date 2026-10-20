Greater Noida pushes to fast-track 2 power substations

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida authority has directed officials to expedite construction of the two 33kV substations being built in Badalpur and Asthauli areas to help strengthen electricity supply in the surrounding areas. Officials are left with six months to complete the substations on scheduled deadline in March, 2027. (HT Archive)

Officials are left with six months to complete the substations on scheduled deadline in March, 2027.

“Construction of the two substations needs to be expedited so that they can be completed before their scheduled deadlines and help strengthen the electricity supply infrastructure in the area. The electrical engineering department has been directed to ensure compliance,” Prerna Singh, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said in a statement on Monday.

The two substations are aimed to boost power infrastructure in areas around Badalpur and Astauli. The Badalpur facility is expected to serve nearby villages, including Achheja and Sadopur, while the Astauli substation is expected to support the waste disposal facility and adjoining areas.

Alongside the substation projects, electrical infrastructure work is underway in residential plots allotted to farmers under the six per cent Abadi scheme. The work is being carried out in Khairpur, Khodna Khurd, Patwari, Chhoti Milak and Iteda, among other villages, with November being the completion deadline.

Officials said that the progress of these works is relevant for farmers who have received residential plots but may still be awaiting completion of basic infrastructure.

Streetlighting is another part of the ongoing electrical works. Installation is underway in 17 villages, including Tilpata, Kulesara, Chhapraula and Khodna Khurd.

The target is to install and operationalise the lights before Diwali, officials said.