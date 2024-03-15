Gzb: FIR filed over demanding 35 lakh extortion from trader

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida police on Thursday registered an FIR against two suspects for allegedly demanding extortion money of ₹35 lakh from a Ghaziabad-based iron trader in the name of alleged gangster Ravi Kana, officials said on Thursday. The extortion incident came to light after police stopped the car of an iron trader and a resident of Loha Mandi in Ghaziabad for checking. (Representational image)

According to SM Khan, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, the incident came to light after police stopped the car of Anil Bansal, an iron trader and a resident of Loha Mandi in Ghaziabad, for checking in Beta-2 area on Wednesday evening.

“When his car was checked, ₹35 lakh cash was recovered. Upon questioning, he revealed that Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana’s gang members -- identified as Shamshir Hasan and Mintu Nagar -- had threatened him over call on Wednesday to deliver the money to them, else he will not be allowed to do business in the iron industry in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida,” the DCP said.

Bansal was asked to submit a formal complaint against the two suspects at the Beta 2 police station, said the officer.

In his complaint, Bansal stated that he was heading to Gamma-1 sector of Greater Noida.

“Both Hasan and Nagar used Ravi Kana’s name to threaten me and had asked me to meet at Beban Nagar’s house in Gamma-1 with ₹ 35 lakh. They had threatened to cause harm to my life and property if I did not deliver the extortion amount. I request the police to register an FIR and take legal action against these two suspects,” the trader said in his complaint.

Officials informed that Beban is sister-in-law of Ravi Nagar.

An FIR has been registered against Shamshir Hasan and Mintu Nagar under section 386 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code, officials informed.

“As per legal procedures, we have notified the Income Tax department about the recovery of ₹35 lakh from Bansal. Police teams have been deployed to nab the two suspects. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP said.