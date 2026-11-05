LPG subsidy scheme set to benefit 94,174 beneficiaries in Gautam Budh Nagar

GREATER NOIDA: A total of 94,174 women beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Gautam Budh Nagar district are set to benefit from a two-phase LPG cylinder refill subsidy scheme announced by the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. The benefit would be extended in two phases - the first covering October to December 2026 and the second from January to March 2027. (HT Photos)

According to the district supply department, the benefit would be extended in two phases - the first covering October to December 2026 and the second from January to March 2027.

“The cost of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder is ₹939.50. Of this, ₹639.50 will be provided as subsidy by the state government, while the Centre will contribute ₹300. The arrangement is aimed at providing eligible Ujjwala households with free LPG refills during the two periods,” said district supply officer Nilesh Utpal.

The supply department, however, did not specify the schedule for the actual transfer of the amount.

At the state level, the government has announced the subsidy allocation of ₹1,500 crore for around 18.9 million Ujjwala beneficiary families across Uttar Pradesh.

The subsidy was announced during a state-level programme chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday as symbolic cheques, representing the state subsidy amount, were distributed to women.

The programme was also streamed live at the Gautam Budh Nagar collectorate, where symbolic subsidy cheques were distributed to women beneficiaries in the presence of district officials.

Officials said that the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which provides LPG connections to eligible women from economically weaker households, has helped women shift to cleaner cooking fuel, reducing their dependence on traditional fuels.

“Providing clean cooking fuel to women has made household cooking more convenient and has contributed to their health and dignity. The additional refill subsidy during the festive period will also provide financial relief to beneficiary families,” said district panchayat administrator Amit Kumar in a statement.

The latest announcement comes at a time when household fuel expenses remain an important consideration for low-income families.