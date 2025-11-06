Man dies days after being assaulted by men from Delhi in Greater Noida

A 30-year-old man who was allegedly assaulted by a group of Delhi men in Greater Noida on Monday night died during treatment at a Delhi hospital late Tuesday, police said. His friend, who suffered a bullet injury in the leg, however, is out of danger. Police received information through the 112-emergency helpline, following which both men were taken to a nearby hospital. (Representational image)

Police said the deceased, identified as Luv Kumar, originally from Bihar, was living in Bahrampur in Ghaziabad and working in Greater Noida along with his friend Gaurav (single name), also a resident of Bahrampur.

A case of attempt to murder was registered at Bisrakh police station on Monday night against two identified suspects, Sachin Gurjar and Nitish Gurjar, both residents of Dallupura in Delhi, and one unidentified accomplice, police said. After Kumar’s death, the murder (Section 103) provision of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was added to the FIR.

According to Gaurav’s brother Jasveer, who filed the complaint, “On Monday around 7pm, when my brother was sitting with his friend Luv Kumar in Tigri in Bisrakh, Greater Noida, accused identified as Sachin Gurjar and Nitish Gurjar, both residents of Dallupura in Delhi, approached him in a car and dragged Kumar with him.” He added, “When my brother tried to save Kumar, they fired at him and he suffered a bullet injury on his legs.”

“It came to light that the accused assaulted Kumar with rods on the spot and he suffered multiple injuries,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity. The officer added that after the assault, the accused allegedly threatened locals who had gathered at the spot and fled the area.

Police received information through the 112-emergency helpline, following which both men were taken to a nearby hospital. “Gaurav, who suffered a bullet injury, is out of danger. Kumar had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Greater Noida since Monday night. On Tuesday, his family shifted him to another hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries,” said Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

“The reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained. We have formed eight teams to nab the accused,” the DCP added. Police said a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS has been registered, and further investigation is underway.