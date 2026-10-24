Massive fire breaks out in Noida’s Sector 125, several food outlets gutted; rescue ops underway

The fire broke out, prompting the deployment of four fire brigade vehicles, along with personnel from the Sector 126 police station, the police commissionerate said in a statement.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported, according to the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.

A fire broke out at Krishna Food Point, a hotel in Sector 125 under the Sector 126 police station area, on Saturday afternoon, spreading to nearby eateries and triggering panic in the area.

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“Information was received about a fire at five shops selling tea and snacks in Raipur, under the Sector 126 police station area. Four fire tenders and personnel from Sector 126 police station were immediately dispatched, and the fire was completely extinguished. No casualties were reported,” the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate said.

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Firefighting operations underway The fire department also confirmed that firefighting operations were underway at the site under the supervision of the chief fire officer (CFO).

Gautam Budh Nagar fire department said in a statement, “The fire service unit is present at the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway under the supervision of the CFO. The fire will be fully extinguished shortly.”

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Sound of cylinders bursting, thick smoke billowing According to initial reports, the fire spread to nearby food outlets, with thick smoke billowing from the site. The sound of cylinders bursting was also reported, adding to concerns among people in the vicinity.

The suspected cause of the fire was a short circuit, although the exact cause had not been officially established at the time of reporting.

The incident drew a crowd as hotel and shop staff gathered at the site. Local police remained present to manage the situation and keep people away from the affected area.

Further details on the extent of damage and the cause of the fire were awaited.