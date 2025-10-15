MLA urges UP to bring back F1 to Buddh International Circuit, writes to CM

Uttar Pradesh MLA Rajeshwar Singh has urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to revive the country’s first Formula One track, the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, saying the move can generate huge revenue, boost tourism, and attract domestic and international investors to the state. F1’s exit from the BIC stemmed from tax disputes, bureaucratic hurdles and financial troubles (Vipin Kumar/HT)

Singh, who represents the Sarojini Nagar constituency in Lucknow and is a former executive director of the Enforcement Directorate, has written to the chief minister and is likely to meet him personally on Wednesday to discuss the proposal. “We have realised that such a mega project of Formula One Track, that is only one in the country, is not being used at all for more than a decade. Therefore we have written to the UP CM Yogi Adityanath and sought his time to discuss the ways for the revival of F1 events here because it will fuel growth of not only the automobile industry, but also of other categories of businesses in this region,” said Singh on Tuesday.

The MLA said the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) grade track has remained unused since 2013 as the developer, Jaypee Group, embroiled in a corporate insolvency resolution process. The project is now under government control. “As the Noida International Airport is set to start operations soon by 2025 end, the Formula One events will be a huge success luring global F1 lovers to our state,” he said.

Citing the example of MotoGP Bharat, Singh said that around 10,000 foreigners visited Greater Noida to watch the 2023 race, which was telecast in 200 countries, according to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) that hosted the event along with MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

“If the Uttar Pradesh government will revive the Formula One event, then this will be a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase the best that we have in terms of world-class infrastructure such as expressways, international airport connectivity, film city project, medical device park and other mega projects, which are becoming a reality now,” Singh said.

In his letter to the chief minister, Singh wrote that Formula One has a global viewership of at least 820 million across 190 countries. “As per the 2025 calendar, 21 countries will host the 24th Grand Prix event of Formula One and it gives a global platform for sectors like tourism, infrastructure, and also law and order,” he stated, adding that at least 3 lakh people attend each race, generating business for tourism, hospitality and services.

“The Formula One will help in achieving our one trillion dollar economy vision and will be in line with Mission UP Youth by generating employment for youth,” Singh added. He has also proposed the creation of a dedicated “Racing Revival Task Force” to engage investors, Yeida and other agencies under a public-private partnership model.

RK Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida, said, “If the UP government will form a Racing Revival Task Force and issue directions for us to revive the Formula One event in coordination with FIA and the F1 Group then we will work accordingly. The proposal to revisit the grand prix will certainly help in fueling the economy and boost growth. If the event happens then we will repair and ready the track that is in the control of the authority.”

HT reached out to CM’s office for a response but didn’t receive at the time of publishing this.

To be sure, the Indian F1 GP saw attendance fall from around 95,000 in 2011 to about 60,000 in 2013, according to Reuters. F1’s exit from the BIC stemmed from tax disputes, bureaucratic hurdles and financial troubles. The UP government withdrew entertainment tax exemptions, classifying F1 as entertainment rather than sport, which imposed heavy taxation on teams, equipment and event revenues. Declining ticket sales, customs complications and high circuit maintenance costs worsened the situation.

In 2019, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) cancelled Jaypee Sports’ land lease for non-payment of ₹600 crore dues. MotoGP’s 2023 debut at BIC faced similar issues, including promoter payment delays, logistical challenges and extreme track temperatures exceeding 50°C, which led to tyre wear, rider safety concerns and a shortened race. Meanwhile, in 2013, track temperatures at the Indian GP reached 35°C. Though F1 holds races in comparable venues like Qatar, the races are usually at night.