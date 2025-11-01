Noida traffic police to launch month-long road safety drive from today

Noida: A month-long traffic enforcement drive will be launched by the Noida traffic police on Saturday, officials said. They added that November is observed as Traffic Safety Month in Uttar Pradesh in order to promote road safety and spread awareness. The programme will be inaugurated in Sector-108 on November 1 (HT Archive)

During the drive, the Noida traffic police will hold public awareness campaigns, education programmes in schools, collaborate with theatre artistes for street plays, and include NGOs to raise awareness.

“The programme will be inaugurated by commissioner of police Laxmi Singh at the commissionerate office in Sector-108 on November 1,” said Pravin Ranjan Singh, DCP, Noida Traffic.

In 2024, the traffic police had issued nearly 27 lakh challans for violations in Gautam Budh Nagar. In November alone, the traffic police issued 3.2 lakh challans, including 2,22,407 for not wearing helmets, 20,415 for unauthorised parking, 6,184 for PUC violations, 4,811 for faulty number plates, 4,660 for not wearing seatbelts, 4,654 for driving into no-entry zones, 3,002 for tripling on bike, 1,849 for tinted windows, 1,055 for drunken driving, 698 for using pressure horns, and 49,528 for other violations.

According to the data provided by the Noida traffic police, 1,165 road accidents were reported in 2024, in which 462 individuals died and 966 were injured. From January 2025 to August, 313 people died in 797 accidents and 585 were injured.

“The objective of the month-long drive is not only to issue challans but also to increase awareness among people to follow traffic rules for their own safety,” added the DCP.