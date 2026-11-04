Project report for Parthala Underpass sent for vetting

NOIDA: The Noida authority said on Tuesday it has sent the detailed project report (DPR) for a proposed six-lane underpass beneath the Parthala flyover to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting. The DPR for the underpass beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge on the FNG (Faridabad-Noida -Ghaziabad) route has been sent to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting. (HT Archive)

“The DPR for the underpass beneath the Parthala Signature Bridge on the FNG (Faridabad-Noida -Ghaziabad) route has been sent to IIT Roorkee for technical vetting. The process of appointing a developer will begin once the institute’s report is received. The work will begin soon,” said Krishna Karunesh, CEO, Noida authority, said in a statement.

The Authority plans to begin construction by December, with the project expected to be completed within 18 months of commencement, said officials.

The 710-metre-long underpass, estimated to cost around ₹92 crore, is aimed at easing traffic congestion at the busy Parthala roundabout, where vehicles from Vikas Marg and the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad (FNG) road converge, said officials.

Parthala roundabout is a key junction connecting Vikas Marg, which links Sectors 52 and 71 with Gaur Chowk, and the FNG road, which connects Sorka village with Chhajarsi Colony.

The FNG corridor also provides connectivity to Ghaziabad, NH-9 and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway said officials.

Although the Authority opened the 600-metre-long, six-lane Parthala flyover in 2023 to improve connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida West, traffic congestion at the roundabout and on the FNG road continues to be a concern said officials.