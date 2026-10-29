Two women killed in hit-and-run in Greater Noida; truck driver held

Greater Noida:Two women were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Kasna, Greater Noida on Tuesday evening after a truck hit them while they were crossing the road, police said on Wednesday. Police seized the truck and arrested the driver. According to police, the victims were identified as Manisha, 45, and Vimlesh, 43, both distant relatives from Badaun. (Representational image)

According to police, the victims were identified as Manisha, 45, and Vimlesh, 43, both distant relatives from Badaun. They lived in a village near the Kasna Industrial Area and worked at a factory.

Pankaj Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Kasna said, “The incident took place around 8pm when the women were returning home on foot. A truck hit them while they were crossing the road, leaving them seriously injured.”

Police said the truck driver fled the spot after the incident, leaving them injured on the road.

After receiving information from locals, a police team reached the spot and took the women to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Police later traced the truck a few kilometres from the accident site and arrested the driver in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The driver, around 25-years-old and a resident of Haryana, was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing death by negligence,” said the SHO, adding that investigation is underway.