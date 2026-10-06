Woman allegedly beaten to death by husband in Ghaziabad, in-laws flee

Ghaziabad:A 35-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband during a domestic dispute at their house in Sadarpur on Sunday afternoon, police said on Monday. The incident took place in the presence of their two minor children. The incident took place in the presence of their two minor children, said police.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Renu Singh, was allegedly beaten severely by her 38-year-old husband. Her in-laws later took her to a hospital in Ghaziabad, where she died during treatment on Sunday evening.

“Her husband and in-laws have fled. They also left her body at the hospital. We received information and reached the hospital. An autopsy was ordered and conducted on Monday. The report is awaited. The woman’s family, who came from their native place in Aligarh, submitted a complaint on Monday. An FIR for murder will soon be registered at Madhuban Bapudham police station,” said Abhay Rajendra Daga, ACP of Kavi Nagar circle.

According to the woman’s family, Renu had been married for around 14 years and had two minor sons, aged 10 and 12. Her husband works at a private firm and allegedly did not provide enough money for household expenses.

The family said the couple frequently fought over financial issues and that the husband had allegedly subjected Renu to domestic violence. They said the latest dispute on Sunday happened because of a delay in paying their children’s school fees for the past 4-5 months.

“About 15 days ago, there was another dispute, after which her husband’s family assured us that there will be no domestic violence. Four days before the incident, her brother was supposed to visit her, but she asked him not to come after another incident of violence,” said Sonu Singh, Renu’s maternal uncle.

Singh alleged that after beating Renu severely, her husband called her cousin, who works in Delhi, and told him that she was seriously injured.

“He said he had severely beaten his wife and asked us to come to Ghaziabad and take her. The call was recorded and we will hand it over to the police,” added Singh.

Police said the husband and his family are absconding and have fled after locking the house.