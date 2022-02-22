Workers start demolishing Supertech’s twin towers in Noida

NOIDA:

At least 100 workers started demolishing the walls of Supertech’s twin residential towers in Sector 93A on Monday in accordance with Supreme Court orders.

On February 7, 2022, a bench of Justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant directed that realtor Supertech Limited and demolition contractor Edifice Engineering implement the Supreme Court court’s August 31, 2021 order to demolish two 40-storey buildings in Supertech Emerald Court society, constructed in violation of building bylaws, without further hold-up.

“We have deployed 100 workers with two drilling machines to demolish some of the walls, and brought in vehicles to clear the debris. We will call more workers every day depending on the requirement. Workers will continue removing debris and tear down the walls before the main blast takes place on May 22,” said Utkarsh Mehta, partner, Edifice Engineering.

He said the workers will knock down the walls, blocks, steel and other material, and leave only the roof and pillars to be demolished in the blast. “They will start drilling holes at earmarked points of the building after February 25. Drilling of holes is required to weaken the structure so that it collapses easily during demolition without affecting other towers nearby,” said Mehta.

He said that Edifice Engineering is arranging explosives for the blast, and added that the company is taking measures to ensure the demolition does not endanger residents in nearby buildings.

Officials said Noida authority and Edifice Engineering have arranged adequate water supply and electricity, and covered nearby buildings with green cloths to contain the dust so that residents are not affected.

“It will take five or six hours to demolish the twin towers. Residents in neighbouring buildings will have to vacate their houses during that time as a preventive measure to avoid any untoward incident,” said a Noida authority official, requesting anonymity.

Residents said officials have reassured them of safety. UB Teotia, a petitioner and the president of the Emerald Court apartment owners’ association, said, “We have already put forth our concerns before Edifice Engineering and other agencies regarding safety during demolition. They have assured us that they will take care of the issues.”

