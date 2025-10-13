Yeida asks Patanjali to give land for food park

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Sunday said it has proposed a plan aimed at forming a partnership between Patanjali and Innova Food Park, Kolar, Karnataka, to enable setting up of an Agri Export Hub near the upcoming Jewar International Airport. The project is designed to promote farm-to-market linkages and support agri-export infrastructure near Jewar Airport, a key logistics hub for the region. (HT Archive)

The authority has proposed Patanjali to sublease 50 acres of its allotted food park land in Sector 24A to Innova, which will receive a host of incentives to set up the hub.

“Yeida has discussed the proposal with Patanjali and the company’s stand on it is yet to be reached. The authority approached the Patanjali because it already has a large land allotment in Sector 24A and it has the mandate to sublease up to 20% of its land under the terms of its project. The land is suitably located and already earmarked for agro-processing activities, making it an ideal site for the export hub. If it will sub-lease this land for a food park, it will enhance their project too,” said Yeida’s officer on special duty Shailendra Bhatia.

The proposal is approved by the UP cabinet and is part of the World Bank and state-funded UP Agriculture Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening Project.

The project is designed to promote farm-to-market linkages and support agri-export infrastructure near Jewar Airport, a key logistics hub for the region.

Patanjali was unavailable to comment on the issue despite HT’s attempts for a comment.

The food park is aimed to be a state-of-the-art facility for testing, grading, and packaging agricultural and horticultural produce for export. Its location, about 10 km from the airport’s cargo terminal, will allow direct export of farm produce to international markets, including the Middle East, Europe, and Russia, reducing transit time and logistics costs.

The state government had allotted 430 acres of land to the Patanjali Group in Sector 24 in 2017 for developing food and herbal parks. Of this, 300 acres were assigned to Patanjali Food and Herbal Park Noida Pvt Ltd and 130 acres to Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd.

If Patanjali agrees, the 50-acre sublease will allow Innova to establish the Agri Export Hub, linking the region’s agricultural output directly to global markets and anchoring western Uttar Pradesh as a key agri-export zone.

