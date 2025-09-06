Yeida to turn 29 rural areas into ‘smart villages’ by 2026

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has decided to develop rural areas to ‘Smart Villages’ by December 2026. These villages lack basic infrastructure such as proper drainage, sewage networks, paved roads and reliable drinking water supply, said officials. YEIDA will equip the villages with modern infrastructure, including well-laid roads, electricity supply, sewage systems, drainage networks, and improved water facilities.

The initiative, aimed at bridging the urban-rural divide, will see a total investment of ₹350 crore.

“We want to develop villages at par with the urban areas and committed to convert villages into smart areas for living. The move will help farmers in villages get access to better civic amenities,” said RK Singh chief executive officer of YEIDA.

As part of the initiative, YEIDA will equip the villages with modern infrastructure, including well-laid roads, electricity supply, sewage systems, drainage networks, and improved water facilities. Officials said the authority has completed work in nine villages, while development is under way in nine others. Tenders are being floated for the remaining 11.

However, before moving forward, the authority will conduct a detailed survey of the nine villages where work has been declared complete. “We will inspect each village to verify that the completed work aligns with the original plan. If any discrepancies or substandard work are found, strict action will be taken against the contractors, including possible blacklisting,” said Singh.

To ensure transparency and accountability, contractors will only be paid after thorough verification of their work. The audit will include a village-wise expenditure chart and checks on whether road widths, drainage systems and other facilities match the DPR. Villagers’ feedback will also be sought to assess whether the works are useful.

YEIDA teams are expected to begin inspections of the nine completed villages soon. Engineers have been directed to prepare detailed flow charts outlining completed and pending work to ensure timely and quality execution in the remaining villages.

In the first phase, nine villages including Rampur Bangar, Atta Gujran, Salarpur, Mirzapur, Dungarpur Reelka and Nilloni Shahpur were taken up. Officials said the project was prompted by the lack of proper civic facilities, with most residents relying on groundwater and sewage being dumped in open spaces.