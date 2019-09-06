On defection to BJP, Ganesh Naik keeps corporators guessing

cities

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 23:57 IST

Former state minister from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ganesh Naik, is keeping his corporators guessing over his defection to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sources close to Naik had earlier claimed that he will join the BJP on September 9. His son Sandeep, a former NCP legislator, had joined the BJP on July 31.

The corporators have been asked to remain in the city. They have been also indicated that they would have to meet the Konkan commissioner to submit affidavits stating that they would join the BMC in the Navi Mumbai civic body. However, there is no confirmation on when these developments are slated to take place. “I received a call from Naik’s office to be in the city. The other corporators too received similar calls. However, there was no communication on when we should meet the Konkan commissioner,” said a corporator.

NCP has a strength of 52 corporators and support of five independents in the 111-member house. Party leaders claim that barring two corporators, the rest will join the BJP on Naik’s directions. If the defection takes place, it will push the BJP’s strength to 61 members, making it the ruling party.” G. Mohiuddin Jeddy

