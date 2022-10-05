103-year-old Katra barwari sticks to its eco-friendly theme

Different barwaris of the Sangam city have a rich legacy and historical significance besides a dedicated site in a given locality where the puja pandal is set up and the ceremonies performed each year.

However, Prayagraj also has one Durga puja barwari which has managed to keep its presence felt despite the fact that it had to change its venue a number of times in the past.

The Katra Durga puja committee not only advocates eco-friendly concepts but strongly follows the same too.

“Katra Barwari is a registered trust, which has been celebrating Durga puja since 1920 and is now 103 years old. Starting the Durga Puja at the former parade ground near Manmohan Park in Katra, we have shifted our venue many times. From Muir Hall ground then at the residence of former judge of Allahabad high court Justice Palok Basu, next was in the house of our Barwari member Bhagwant Prasad. Later we shifted near Chhappan Bhog while now the pandal is being set up at RD Palace on Stanley Road for the past seven years,” said the general secretary of this Barwari, Abhinn Varshney.

Varshney further added that in Katra Barwari the pandal construction and all the decoration has been done to make it an eco-friendly pandal where there has been no use of plastic and also hygiene and cleanliness has been kept in mind.

“All the main three days of Durga puja, ie Maha Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, Mahabhog is served to around 3,000 visitors, be they the devotees or whosoever comes for the ‘bhog’, which is served without any discrimination and with full honour,” said Varshney. Even during the Covid times, the Katra Barwari continued the Puja by following all the norms and guidelines as instructed by the government, he added.

Varshney also informed that the barwari also organises many events to encourage children on all the three days such as musical chair, drawing competition, antakshari and GK competition. On Maha Saptami, traditional dandiya dance, on Maha Astami, Sandhi puja, special orchestra and singing programme and on Maha Navmi, Sindur Khela (playing with vermilion) is organised.

“Special attention to eco- friendly puja with no use of plastic is ensured by us. On all the three days of the Puja, we provide bhog in pattal (plate made of dried leaves), kulhad (earthen pots) and do not allow any visitors carrying plastic,” said Varshney.