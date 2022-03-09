2 terrorists responsible for Sunday’s grenade attack arrested
Police on Tuesday arrested two terrorists who were involved in the grenade attack at Amira Kadal on Sunday.
Two civilians, including a 19-year-old girl, were killed in the attack while 38 people suffered injuries. Police said the two-wheeler used in crime was also impounded.
“The SIT formed to probe the case employed modern means of investigation such as frame-by-frame analysis of CCTV footages of the crime scene, footages of CCTVs across Srinagar city, cell tower dump analysis, IP dump analysis, recreation of crime scene and examination of eyewitnesses,” a police spokesman said.
Based on this, the SIT was able to identify two accused, who had come on a two-wheeler without a number plate to commit the crime and fled, the spokesman added.
“During analysis of CCTV trails, the accused were located back to a neighbourhood in Khanyar area. First accused Mohammad Bariq, of Koolipora was arrested from Khanyar. His initial examination led to arrest of accused Fazil Nabi Sofi, of Koolipora. The two-wheeler used in the grenade attack was also seized,” the spokesman said.
Police said during investigation it came to fore that the two committed the act on directions of active terrorists in the Valley.
The plan was to attack a parked security vehicle but as the grenade was thrown from a moving two-wheeler, the target was missed and grenade exploded in an adjacent crowded area, the spokesman said.
