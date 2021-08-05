Home / Cities / Others / 243 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Himachal
Tourists take a stroll on the Ridge in Shimla. (ANI)
Tourists take a stroll on the Ridge in Shimla. (ANI)
others

243 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Himachal

The active cases have climbed to 1,508 while recoveries reached 2,01,773 after 145 people recuperated.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 02:35 AM IST

Himachal on Wednesday recorded 243 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,06,832 while death toll mounted to 3,511 after four patients succumbed to the contagion.

Mandi reported the highest 72 infections followed by 45 in Chamba. Twenty-five cases were reported in Shimla, 21 in Kangra, 18 in Hamirpur, 16 each in Bilaspur and Kullu, 11 in Una, seven in Solan, four in Sirmaur, three in Kinnaur and two in Kullu.

The active cases have climbed to 1,508 while recoveries reached 2,01,773 after 145 people recuperated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.