26/11 canine hero dies in Palghar

Fifteen-year-old retired canine Naughty, who had helped in detecting arms and ammunition during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, passed away at Saphale, Palghar, late on Monday evening due to age-related ailments.

“Naughty, who was a part of the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) bomb disposal squad, had sniffed out arms and ammunitions hidden by terrorist Ajmal Kasab at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on November 26, 2008,” said retired Ranji player and former Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selector Rajesh Sutar, 54, who adopted Naughty in April 2015. Naughty had won the Bravery Award in 2017 at a function organised by the Bombay Veterinary College, Lower Parel, and non-governmental organisation (Spandan) and was given medals and appreciation certificate, added Sutar. The canine had retired from RPF’s dog squad, Matunga unit, in 2014.

From the past few days, the black Labrador had been undergoing treatment at a vet hospital in Dahanu. “Naughty was suffering from old-age ailments and had low platelets. He died during treatment. He was to celebrate his 15th birthday on August 17,” said Sutar. The 26/11 hero was laid to rest in the premises of Sutar’s house.