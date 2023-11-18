6,000 personnel deployed for ICC World Cup final in Ahmedabad

As the cricketing world converges on Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, a 6,000-strong police deployment will fortify security for the high-stakes ICC World Cup-2023 finals between India and Australia. SPG officials visit the ground ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (PTI)

“Preparations have been done with elaborate planning. More than 3,000 police personnel will be deployed inside the stadium along with a RAF (Rapid Action Force) company…overall, about 6,000 police personnel will be deployed for the match,” said Ahmedabad city police commissioner, GS Malik.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, he said that two teams of the national disaster response force (NDRF), two teams of Chetak commandos and 10 teams of Bomb Disposal and Detection Squads (BDDS) will be deployed. The police will also use drones for surveillance. One team of NDRF with specialisation in chemicals, biological, radiological and nuclear threats is also deployed.

The high-profile match is expected to be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia’s deputy prime minister Richard Marles, according to Malik. He further mentioned that Union home minister Amit Shah and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma are also scheduled to attend the match.

Speaking about the threats received by the police in the earlier matches, including the one received ahead of the India-Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup – 2023 on October 14, Malik said they are well prepared to deal with any such threats.

“Some people sitting somewhere, someone in Canada, send mails, voice messages, and videos, making them go viral on social media. This gets hyped by the media. So, I don’t think you should give them much importance. Also, we are well prepared for any threat, any eventuality,” said commissioner Malik.

Ahmedabad police commissioner Malik suggested people to use the metro train as security and traffic would be a major challenge on Sunday given that the finals are expected to witness anywhere between 1 lakh to 1.20 lakh spectators at the world’s largest cricket stadium – Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad.

Inside the stadium, water bottles and snacks will not be permitted, as these items will be available within the venue.

Paramilitary forces, including a team of RAF will be deployed at gate number one and gate number two at the cricketing venue. Four senior officials in the IG and DIG rank, 23 DCP rank officials, 39 ACP rank officials and 92 in the inspectors rank have been deployed for the finals.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch had on October 11 apprehended an individual from Rajkot for allegedly sending a threatening email regarding an attack on the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city. Additionally, the authorities had also detained four youths in Ahmedabad, seizing 150 fake tickets for the ICC World Cup match between India and Pakistan, along with the equipment used to produce these counterfeit tickets.

On September 29, the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime has lodged an FIR for the threats received to disrupt the world cup tournament by Canada-based Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani activist who leads the outfit ‘Sikh for Justice’. Malik mentioned that the police apprehended an individual on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell a World Cup final ticket on the black market.

The police have also implemented sufficient measures to maintain law and order in the event of an Indian victory, anticipating large crowds that may inundate the city and lead to potential traffic congestion, said Malik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON