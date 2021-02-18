Ambala councillor booked for murder, husband held
The police arrested the husband of the newly-elected councillor from the Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) Rubi Sauda on Wednesday for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 27-year-old in Ambala.
The accused was identified as Rishi, and the deceased was identified Arun, alias Annu. The police had earlier booked Sauda and her nine family members on charges of murder and attempt to murder on Tuesday night.
The FIR comes after a resident of Govardhan Nagar, Deepak, alleged that the councillor’s family members had attacked his kin after he had objected to them feeding the pigs in the middle of the road. This had led to an argument between the families, that had turned into a violent quarrel with one dead and four injured.
“We had a heated argument, but my father pleaded for peace and we left for home. Later, Rishi along with 8-10 men came with weapons and the three brothers, Rishi, Lucky and Rimpi, attacked my brother Arun. Me and my father were also injured. Sauda was also holding a stick and threatened dire consequences,” he said in his police statement.
Sources said that Sauda’s family had political rivalry with the complainant’s side, who had supported the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally Jannayak Janata Party in the MC elections in December last year.
Station in-charge of Baldev Nagar, Hamir Singh, said that Rishi was arrested. Deepak’s father was undergoing treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, he said.
“Arun’s autopsy was conducted earlier in the day and the body was handed over to the family. The investigation is going on and the rest of the accused are expected to be arrested soon,” Singh added.
