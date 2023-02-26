Home / Cities / Others / Assam poacher arrested for shooting Langur to death

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 26, 2023 02:29 PM IST

The forest officials said they are trying to get the details of the bullets used in killing wild animals in Cachar district and will also investigate how the locals are getting such weapons

A 32-year-old poacher was arrested in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday after he shot an adult Capped Langur to death on Friday night, officials said.

Capped langurs are found mostly in hill areas in Assam’s Cachar district. (Representative Image)
The incident happened at Digorkhal area and forest officials registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA) as soon as they received the information on Saturday, said Tejas Mariswami, divisional forest officer (DFO), Cachar.

“With the help of the local police, we arrested the accused, identified as Fueat Singh Bey. We are going to produce him before the court on Sunday,” Mariswami told HT.

The DFO said that this is an incident of poaching and the case has been registered under appropriate sections of WPA.

He said, in Cachar district, Capped langurs are found mostly in hill areas. “These are local inhabitants but their number is decreasing as per our reports. Such killings might be one of the reasons,” he said.

“We are trying to get the details of the bullets used in killing wild animals in Cachar. We’ll also investigate how the locals are getting such weapons,” Mariswami added.

