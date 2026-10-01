Kochi, The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to carry out an urgent assessment of the structural condition and safety of the booster stations providing water to the Sabarimala temple, saying that it was important to keep them functional to ensure uninterrupted and adequate water supply to the shrine during the upcoming pilgrimage season. Assess safety of booster station supplying water to Sabarimala: Kerala HC to govt

A bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar said that based on the inspection, the necessary basic repairs, strengthening measures and other essential works shall be identified and carried out expeditiously.

"Let the matter be posted on October 7, 2026. In the meantime, the special government pleader shall obtain detailed instructions from the Kerala Water Authority as well as the PWD Buildings Wing regarding the measures that can be adopted to ensure that the booster stations remain functional and safe throughout the 2026-27 pilgrimage season.

"The instructions shall also indicate the immediate works that can be undertaken pending the comprehensive reconstruction proposed after the Makaravilakku Pooja, 2027," the court said.

The bench was hearing a petition initiated by the High Court on its own based on the Sabarimala Special Commissioner's report on the dilapidated condition of the civil structures of the main booster stations at Neelimala and Appachimedu which provide water to the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

It directed the The Executive Engineer, Public Works Department Building Division, Pathanamthitta, to conduct a detailed inspection of the booster stations and place a report before the court.

"The officer shall also state, on a prima facie assessment, whether the existing structures necessarily require complete reconstruction or whether, by providing suitable reinforcements and carrying out essential repairs, the structures can be made structurally safe and fit, at least for the limited purpose of operating the booster stations during the 2026-27 pilgrimage season," the bench said.

The court issued the directions after the Kerala Water Authority said that ₹3.86 crore is required to carry out the necessary repairs at the booster stations and the work can be carried out only after the state government allocated the requisite funds.

The KWA also told the court that a meeting was held on September 2 and it was decided that the repairs would commence only after the closure of the Sabarimala Temple Sanctum following the Makaravilakku Pooja, 2027 and a period of six months would be required to complete the work.

"From the minutes, what we understand is that the officers have concluded that a comprehensive repair and reconstruction of the booster stations is proposed to be undertaken only after the Makaravilakku Pooja, 2027. It is also revealed that a period of six months is required for completion of the work.

"However, an equally important aspect that requires immediate consideration is the continued operation of the booster stations during the 2026-2027 pilgrimage season," the bench said.

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