BJP fields senior advocate Radhakant Ojha for RS polls

The BJP has fielded senior advocate Radhakant Ojha as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Soon after the announcement, supporters, lawyers and well-wishers gathered at his residence in Prayagraj and greeted him with garlands. Senior advocate Radhakant Ojha with well-wishers in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT Photo)

Ojha is a prominent figure in Prayagraj’s legal fraternity and has been practicing at the Allahabad High Court since 1987. He was designated a Senior Advocate of the High Court in 2013 and continues to be actively engaged in legal practice.

He has twice served as president of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association.

Speaking to the media, Ojha thanked the BJP’s top leadership for reposing faith in him and said he would make every effort to live up to the party’s expectations. He said he had been associated with the BJP for a long time and would discharge any responsibility entrusted to him as a Rajya Sabha member with dedication.

Outlining his priorities, Ojha said he would strongly articulate the views of his party and the nation on the floor of the Rajya Sabha. He added that raising issues concerning the welfare and interests of lawyers would be among his key priorities.

Asked about his plans for the development of Prayagraj, Ojha said he would elaborate on them later. Referring to the city’s development under the Smart City initiative, he said he would work in coordination with the party leadership and make every possible effort to further the development of the Sangam city.

Ojha has extensive experience in constitutional, civil, criminal and service matters. Many cases he argued have been reported in various law journals. He is the younger brother of former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shivakant Ojha, a resident of Pratapgarh.