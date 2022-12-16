Home / Cities / Others / Central Air Command: Diamond Jubilee aerial displays leave Prayagraj audience awed

Central Air Command: Diamond Jubilee aerial displays leave Prayagraj audience awed

Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:36 AM IST

The flying machines enthralled the audience with some incredible manoeuvres and flypasts by various aircraft such as ALH, Chetak Helicopters, Mirage 2000 and Kiran

A parajumper displaying the ‘Glorious 60 Years’ banner of CAC during a free fall (Courtersy IAF)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The Army and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and their family members along with students of various schools of Sangam city witnessed a spectacular hour-long aerial display at Bamrauli on Wednesday as part of the ongoing diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Air Force’s Central Air Command that is headquartered in Prayagraj, officials said here on Thursday.

The flying machines enthralled the audience with some incredible manoeuvres and flypasts by various aircraft such as ALH, Chetak Helicopters, Mirage 2000, Kiran and low-level aerobatics by SU 30 aircraft, informed Gp Capt Samir Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (defence), Prayagraj.

The Skydiving team also performed scintillating Combat Free Fall. The Parajumpers were carrying the national flag, Air Force Flag and Headquarters Central Air Command @60 banner during the combat free fall from 8000 ft above ground level to mark the 60 glorious years of existence of Central Air Command of IAF.

The Headquarters, Central Air Command (CAC), began its diamond jubilee celebrations from December 2. The celebrations will continue till December 18. HQ CAC was initially established at Rani Kutir, Kolkata in March 1962 to control air operations in the central region overseeing the Indo-Nepal and the Indo-Tibetan borders. HQ CAC was later relocated to Prayagraj (then Allahabad) in February 1966. It has a rich history of achievements. Over the years, it has assumed importance in safeguarding the skies of the nation.

