Thane: Local train commuters are urging the police to increase patrolling and install CCTV cameras along the tracks after the notorious “fatka gang” resumed its activities, striking twice in a span of two days in the Kalyan-Thane belt. ‘Fatka’ gang strikes again, targets Kalyan-Thane belt

The fatka gang is a group of notorious robbers stationed near the railway tracks who target passengers standing on the footboard of local trains by attacking their hands with sticks and stones, causing their phones to fall out of the train. The gang members then pick up the dropped phones and run away. The gang derived its name from the Marathi word “fatka”, which means a hit. It has been operating for several years.

On May 25, a woman travelling from Vasai to Thane in a general ladies coach was robbed. After the train left Kalyan station around 6 pm, an unidentified man standing near the railway tracks hit her hand while she was standing at the door. This caused her mobile phone to fall out of the train. The man picked up the phone and fled. This followed a similar attack in the region on May 26, raising serious concerns about passenger safety in Mumbai’s suburban railway network. A commuters’ association condemned the recurring attacks and demanded action from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

“The safety of lakhs of daily passengers is at stake. It is extremely dangerous when someone attacks you on a running train. There have been deaths in the past due to such incidents, and this must stop now. Authorities must crack down on such gangs before the situation worsens,” said Geeta Sahastrabuddhe, a member of a commuter association from Kalyan. Passengers are urging increased patrolling, installation of CCTV cameras, and faster response units aboard long-distance and local trains, especially during peak hours and in vulnerable stretches.

“We have taken serious note of the incident and have already begun a thorough investigation. Teams are scanning CCTV footage from multiple stations, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. We urge commuters to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately. Security measures will be intensified in vulnerable sections, especially between Dombivli and Thane,” said the assistant commissioner of police, GRP, Thane and Kalyan division.