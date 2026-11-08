Jajpur , Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death and another person suffered burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a house in a village here on Saturday night, police said. Four of a family charred to death in house fire in Odisha village

The incident took place at Nalipur village under Balichandrapur police limits. Police and the fire brigade are yet to ascertain how the fire started.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased include house owner Nizamuddin's daughter-in-law Tabsum , his daughter Gulapsa Bibi , who had come to visit her parental home, and his two grandchildren a 10-year-old granddaughter and an eight-month-old grandson.

All four died on the spot after being trapped in the blaze, officials said. A 22-year-old man from Nizamuddin's family was also critically injured in the incident.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm while Tabsum and Gulapsa were preparing food for the family using LPG gas in their asbestos house. The two children were present in the house.

According to preliminary information, a blaze broke out and rapidly engulfed the entire asbestos house, reducing it to ashes, police said.

Another youth who sustained serious burn injuries was rescued and shifted to Badachana Community Health Centre for treatment. Later, he was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Personnel from the Chandikhole fire station and Balichandrapur police rushed to the village and initiated rescue and other necessary operations.

Chandikhole Fire Station officer Santosh Kumar Swain confirmed that four persons, including two children, had died in the fire.

"The cause of the massive fire is yet to be ascertained," said Swain, adding that the victims could not come out of the house as there was only one door to enter and exit the house.

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