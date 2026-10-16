German held for duping man in ₹60-lakh citizenship fraud
Police said Poonam Jezler allegedly promised a Delhi man German citizenship for ₹1.1 crore and collected ₹60 lakh through two payments.
Police on Tuesday arrested an Indian-origin German national at IGI Airport for allegedly cheating a Delhi-based man of ₹60 lakh on the pretext of facilitating German citizenship.
The arrest follows an October 4 FIR filed against the arrested woman, her husband, and five others. The woman, Poonam Jezler, is the president of the World Book of Records in Switzerland and her husband is a Swiss national, police said. They added that the incident incident occuured in 2023-24.
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Police alert FRRO and MEA after arrest
According to police, Jezler claimed her father is a bureaucrat in Madhya Pradesh. Police have informed the Foreigners Registration Office (FRRO) and the ministry of external affairs about the arrest and legal proceedings.
The complainant, a resident of Civil Lines, alleged in the FIR that he was was pursuing an MBA in Switzerland in 2021 when he met Jezler and her husband through a mutual Delhi-based businessman friend. The FIR, seen by HT, mentions that the complainant met the couple at their home in Zurich.
“During my visits to their residence, they told me they ran an immigration consultancy business. Poonam spoke highly about her experience in providing citizenship of various countries...they asked me about my future plans and further introduced an idea of having citizenship of Germany,” reads the FIR. The man claims he returned to India after completing his MBA.
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“They (the couple) even visited India, met my parents, and developed a close relationship with my family in order to gain our trust... In March, 2022, I joined as a financial auditor at a hotel in Zurich where they visited me under the guise of acting as my local guardians to win over my trust. They said they could easily get me German citizenship for ₹1.1 crore, within six months,” reads the FIR.
Victim allegedly paid ₹50 lakh to one account, ₹10 lakh to Jezler
According to police, the suspects visited the victim and his family again, and later introduced them to a man who claimed to be a senior immigration officer with the German embassy. Police said the victim was induced to pay ₹50 lakh into one account and ₹10 lakh to Jezler.
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“After receiving the complaint, a case was lodged. The incident took place around 2023-24. A look-out circular was issued and Jezler was held at the IGI Airport,” said a police officer.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More