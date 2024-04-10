GMDA begins clearing encroachments on green belts, warns violators

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday began clearing encroachments on greenbelts across the city. As part of its drive, the enforcement wing of the authority demolished four illegal nurseries along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and other structures that were built in violation of rules, officials said. The enforcement team of the authority demolished four illegal plant nurseries along the SPR in Sector 65 and a shop selling building material that was built in violation of rules. (HT PHOTO.)

GMDA officials said that the anti-encroachment drive will be carried out continually from Wednesday onwards across city roads and on GMDA land till these are cleared and the land is restored to its original state.

GMDA district town planner, RS Bhath, said that the enforcement team of the authority had demolished four illegal plant nurseries along the SPR in Sector 65 and a shop selling building material that was built in violation of rules.

“Around 800 metres of green belt was cleared along the SPR and it was found that some individuals had encroached upon government land and were running commercial establishments there. All these illegalities will be investigated and action taken against such shops and nurseries. According to the directions of the CEO, GMDA, all greenbelts along GMDA land will be cleared of encroachments in the coming months. Illegal commercial activities on the land owned by the authority will also be stopped,” he said.

Bhath added that the enforcement teams also surveyed a two kilometre long stretch on the SPR and a warning was given to encroachers to clear the land within the next two to three days otherwise strict action would be taken. “No encroachments will be allowed on city roads and in green belts. I have also asked the RWAs and residents to share pictures of such illegalities so that action can be taken against such violators,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning demolished three illegal colonies spread over seven acres in Sultanpur and Farrukhnagar.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement, said that these colonies were being developed in violation of rules and were demolished after repeated warnings to property owners.