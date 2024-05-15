GMDA conducts drill to check monsoon preparedness at Sirhaul underpass

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday carried out a drill at the Sirhaul toll plaza underpass near Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway to check the condition of pumps, DG gensets and the efficacy of the drainage network, in order to prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season, GMDA officials said. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday carried out a drill to check monsoon preparedness in the city. (Representational Image)

Every year ahead of the monsoons, drills are carried out at the 14 underpasses in the city to check the preparations for the rainy season and prevent waterlogging.

A GMDA spokesperson said that the drill was carried out in the presence of NHAI officials and recycled water was released into the underground machinery in the underpass near the Sirhaul toll plaza using a fire engine. Once they were filled, the pumps were activated to check their efficacy in pumping out the water. The pumping machinery and diesel generator sets at the underpasses were found to be functioning to their full capacity, the spokesperson added.

“GMDA has scheduled drills at all the 14 underpasses in the city. These drills will help gauge the situation on the ground and assess how the dewatering pumping system installed in the underpasses function,” the GMDA spokesperson said.

Under NHAI, the drills at the remaining underpasses are scheduled at Shankar Chowk on May 16, Iffco Chowk Metro Station to MG Road on May 17, Signature Tower on May 20, Rajiv Chowk on May 21, Hero Honda Chowk on May 22 and Medanta Road underpass on May 23.

The drills at both the U-turn underpasses in DLF cyber city will be held on May 24, Sikanderpur underpass on May 27, DLF Phase 1 underpass on May 31 and the Genpact underpass on June 3.

Along with PWD officials, the drills at the underpass at Atul Kataria Chowk has been scheduled for May 28 and for the underpass at Mahavir Chowk on May 30. The drill at the Huda City Centre underpass will be carried out on May 29.