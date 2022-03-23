Gold plating of outer walls of Kashi Vishwanath temple restarts

The work of gold plating outer walls of the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple restarted on Monday.

Temple officials said this work will also be completed by the end of the month. The work was stopped due to Mahashivratri and Holi. “Now, it has restarted,” they said.

Temple officials said a businessman from south India, who wanted to remain anonymous, donated around 60 kilograms gold. He made the donation over a month ago. The exact date was not revealed.

Of that, 37 kg of gold was used in covering the inner wall of the sanctum sanctorum of KV Temple and images of deities, engraved on the walls.

The gold covering has helped make the engravings of deities on inner walls sharper.

The remaining 23-kilogram gold will be used to cover the lower portion of golden dome of the temple (which is not covered with gold yet) and also for covering the ‘chaukhat’ of the temple gates, outer walls of the sanctum sanctorum of the KV Temple.