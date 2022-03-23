Gold plating of outer walls of Kashi Vishwanath temple restarts
The work of gold plating outer walls of the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple restarted on Monday.
Temple officials said this work will also be completed by the end of the month. The work was stopped due to Mahashivratri and Holi. “Now, it has restarted,” they said.
Temple officials said a businessman from south India, who wanted to remain anonymous, donated around 60 kilograms gold. He made the donation over a month ago. The exact date was not revealed.
Of that, 37 kg of gold was used in covering the inner wall of the sanctum sanctorum of KV Temple and images of deities, engraved on the walls.
The gold covering has helped make the engravings of deities on inner walls sharper.
The remaining 23-kilogram gold will be used to cover the lower portion of golden dome of the temple (which is not covered with gold yet) and also for covering the ‘chaukhat’ of the temple gates, outer walls of the sanctum sanctorum of the KV Temple.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics