Chandigarh, The Haryana Vidhan Sabha organised a conference of public representatives in Panchkula as part of the 'Samvidhan Pakhwada' programme, marking 60 years of the state's formation and deliberating on its development journey, present challenges and future roadmap. Haryana Assembly holds conference to mark 60 years of state’s formation

The fortnight-long initiative aims to discuss Haryana's progress since its formation in 1966 and chart a course towards making it a fully developed state.

Addressing the concluding session on Monday, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said the conference aimed to promote public participation, highlight the role of elected representatives in building an aware society and formulate a roadmap for a self-reliant and developed Haryana.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended the inaugural session as the chief guest and addressed the public representatives. Around 21 representatives, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, shared their views at the conference.

Kalyan said the discussions covered Haryana's development over the past six decades, the contributions of former chief ministers and public representatives, and the state's current priorities.

Political ideologies may differ, but the ultimate objective of all public representatives should be the welfare of society, the state and the nation, he said.

Highlighting digital and legislative reforms undertaken by the Haryana Assembly over the past two years, Kalyan said training sessions and workshops had been organised to improve the efficiency of legislators and Assembly officials.

He said legislative bodies should come together on a common platform to share their experiences and best practices.

Development should not be measured merely by the creation of physical infrastructure, Kalyan said, adding that true progress could be achieved only when every section of society was equally aware of its rights and duties.

Presenting the vote of thanks, Deputy Speaker Krishan Lal Middha said Haryana's journey from 1966 to 2026 was not merely a measure of six decades, but a story of struggle, hard work, self-confidence and collective resolve.

The journey reflected the contributions of farmers, soldiers, labourers, women and youth, he said.

Middha added that Haryana had carved out a distinct place for itself in the country's development through the hard work and talent of its people, with public representatives also playing a significant role in the process.

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