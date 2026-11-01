Bilaspur , A digital record of the infrastructure and resources available in the rural and urban areas of Bilaspur district will be created to prepare the District Census Handbook for Census 2027, officials announced on Sunday. Himachal: Bilaspur to digitise rural, urban infrastructure data for Census 2027

To ensure accurate and systematic data collection, a training programme was organised for the relevant officials and employees from the Naina Devi and Sadar subdivisions. The programme was inaugurated by District Revenue Officer Neelaksh Sharma.

During the training, participants received detailed information on how to collect the necessary data for the District Census Handbook, enter the information in the prescribed format, and submit it online through a mobile app.

Patwaris, executive assistants, supervisors, revenue officials, and relevant block-level officials and employees participated in the training.

As part of this initiative, data will be collected on the infrastructure and resources available in each revenue village and municipal body within the district.

This will include data on electricity supply, road connectivity, health centres, schools, banking services, drinking water, Anganwadi centres, agricultural facilities, and other important developmental amenities.

All this information will be compiled in a prescribed format and entered online through a mobile app, creating a systematic and reliable digital record of the actual status of available amenities in rural and urban areas.

Sharma said that census data is a crucial basis for determining national and state development plans and policies. They are used to formulate public welfare schemes, expand infrastructure, and make administrative decisions based on future development needs.

He urged all officers and employees to take the training seriously and ensure the collection of accurate, precise, and reliable data in accordance with established standards.

He instructed the concerned officers and employees to complete the online entry of data within the stipulated time frame and ensure accuracy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.