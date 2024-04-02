Indian values important for our kids: Sikkim governor

Indian education, culture and language are excellent and Indian history is glorious. We should be proud of the Indian style of dress, food, language and history, said Sikkim governor Laxman Acharya. Sikkim governor Laxman Acharya felicitating winners, in Varanasi, on Tuesday (HT Photo)

He was speaking as the chief guest at the prize distribution and talent felicitation ceremony of the Culture and General Knowledge Competition-2023 organised by Keshav Children’s Library on Tuesday at Nivedita Shiksha Sadan, Mahmoorganj.

Acharya said that unity in diversity is the specialty of India. It is necessary to exchange modern values. He said that sowing the seeds of Indian values among children is extremely important.

Special guest, vice-chancellor of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, said that in the modern era there is a need to connect children with Indian cultural tradition. Students should emulate Indian culture in their lives. One should try to live Indian traditions.

Program coordinator Charuchandra Ram Tripathi said that 9,645 candidates from 125 schools participated in the competition organised by Keshav Children’s Library.

Among these, Akanksha Pandey stood first and Avinash Pandey stood second in the children’s category, Roshni Yadav secured first position in the children’s category. Pranjal Singh was second. Krishna Baranwal stood first in the youth category.