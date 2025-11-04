Kinnar Akhada splits, ‘Sanatani’ splinter group formed

The Kinnar Akhada, which came into existence in 2016, has split. Kaushalyanand Giri also known as “Tina Maa”, the state in-charge of Kinnar Akhada and a member of the Uttar Pradesh Kinnar Welfare Board, has formed a new Akhada to protest the growing dominance of actress Mamta Kulkarni in the Akhada. Kaushalyanand Giri also known as “Tina Maa” in white saree after the foundation of Sanatani Kinnar Akhada was laid in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

Tina Maa laid the foundation for the Sanatani Kinnar Akhada in Prayagraj, and its registration was completed on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, the Kinnar community will unanimously declare her the Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the new Sanatani Akhada and perform the consecration rituals.

Tina Maa said on Monday that she has been at odds with the Akhada for which she served as Mahamandaleshwar and state in-charge. She accused the Akhada’s Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi of imposing her decisions on people. Without initiation into Sanyas, anyone close to a terrorist or a traitor was made a member of the Akhada, the consequences of which will have to be borne by the entire transgender community, she added.

Tina Maa said, “After their recent act (of Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and Mamta Kulkarni) in Gorakhpur recently, I decided with my supporters that a separate Akhada would have to be formed.”

Those who had previously separated from the Kinnar Akhada, include Bhavani Maa of Kamakhya Peeth Baligarh Kinnar Dham, Delhi, Gauri Maa of Vishnu Mohini Peeth Palghar, Maharashtra, and Dolly Maa of Venkateshwar Dham Najafgarh, Delhi.

The Kinnar Akhara formed an alliance with the Juna Akhara in 2019.