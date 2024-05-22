 Lawyer held for assault on couple inside courtroom - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Lawyer held for assault on couple inside courtroom

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 22, 2024 07:52 AM IST

The couple had arrived in connection with a case related to a property dispute in which the lawyer and his aides were opponents

Colonelganj police on Tuesday arrested the lawyer accused of assaulting a couple inside the courtroom on April 29. The couple had arrived in connection with a case related to a property dispute in which the lawyer and his aides were opponents. An FIR was registered against the lawyers Ranvijay, Mohd Asif and others at Colonelganj police station on complaint of the couple.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The District Bar Association cancelled the membership of ten lawyers after the high court took cognizance of the incident in the report of the district judge. The accused Ranvijay Singh was on the run and was arrested in Ghaziabad on Monday night, police said.

As per reports, Monis and his wife had gone to the district court for hearing in a property-related case against lawyer Mohd Asif and others. It is alleged that lawyers Ranvijay Singh, Mohd Asif, Mohd Aftab and others assaulted the couple who entered the judge’s chamber to save themselves. However, the accused dragged them out from the chamber of the woman civil judge and attacked them again.

The civil judge informed the district judge about the incident following which a report in this connection was forwarded to the high court.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the high court issued a contempt notice against the accused lawyers and ordered to identify the other lawyers involved in the assault. District Bar Association cancelled the membership of ten lawyers identified through CCTV footages. They were Syed Aftab, Mehtab Ahmad, Sanjiv Singh, Ritesh Srivastava, Ravi Sonkar, Adarsh Shukla, Vikas Singh, Rishabh Singh, Satyavan Singh and Adarsh Singh aka Anshu.

SHO of Colonelganj police station Pradeep Kumar said the accused lawyer Ranvijay Singh has been arrested while search was on for the other accused.

It is worth mentioning that lawyer Ranvijay Singh has 13 cases registered against him at Colonelganj and other police stations of the district.

New Delhi
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
