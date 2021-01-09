Ludhiana cop suspended for keeping man in illegal custody

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been suspended for illegally detaining a man at the Division Number 2 police station at the behest of his friend.

Commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal has also ordered a departmental inquiry against the cop, ASI Baljit Singh. The role of Division Number 2 SHO inspector Satpal is also under scanner.

According to investigators, a friend of the ASI accused a man of cheating. Instead of investigating the case, Baljit rounded up the man and detained him illegally.

The top cop said there were clear instructions to police personnel not to apprehend anyone in a fraud case without investigation. There is a separate economic offences wing to deal with such complaints, while civil cases are settled in court only.

He reiterated that the police force was not supposed to directly deal with any case of fraud.