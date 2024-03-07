Man abducted, forced to transfer 49500 via UPI, 1 held

Gurugram: A property dealer was arrested for allegedly abducting a city resident while he was waiting for a cab near Boom Plaza in Sector-57 and then forcing him to transfer money into a bank account via UPI, police said on Thursday. Investigators said that the arrested property dealer had been identified as Bhupender Kumar alias Bhuppi, 22, a resident of Berka village in Sohna. (Representational Image)

The incident had taken place on Sunday when the 25-year-old victim who lives in Sector-57 was going to buy groceries from Omaxe Mall in Sector-49, but he was too frightened to report the matter immediately to the police. He approached the police only on the following Tuesday.

Investigators said that the arrested property dealer had been identified as Bhupender Kumar alias Bhuppi, 22, a resident of Berka village in Sohna. They said he was arrested from Damdama Road in Sohna on Wednesday night by a crime branch team of DLF Phase-IV headed by inspector Sandeep Kumar. The car used in the abduction was also recovered, they said.

According to the police, Kumar along with one of his associates were moving in a Maruti Swift when they spotted the 25-year-old victim standing near the plaza at about 6.30 pm on Sunday.

They said the duo offered him a drop, but he refused, after which both got out and forcibly pushed him into the car after assaulting him. Both the suspects forced him to transfer ₹49500 via UPI into their bank account and fled after pushing him out of the car in Sector-65.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of Sector-56 police station, said that the suspects set the victim free after almost two hours.

“The victim lives just behind the Boom Plaza. He was going to buy groceries from Omaxe mall,” he said, adding a crime branch team were carrying out raids to arrest the second suspect who was involved in the abduction.

Following the incident, the victim had submitted a complaint based on which an FIR was registered against unidentified suspects under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 365 (abduction) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-56 police station on Tuesday.