Man killed, son, daughter hurt as auto rickshaw overturns

Gurugram: A 45-year-old man died and his son and daughter were badly hurt when the auto rickshaw in which they were travelling allegedly overturned due to speeding inside a railway underpass at Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday. Investigators said the trio were returning to their home at Kailanga in Bhiwani after meeting a relative living in Kasan, Manesar, when the accident occured. (Representational Image)

They said that the auto rickshaw driver took a reckless turn inside the railway underpass at Tajnagar when it overturned. They said that Mohammad Ravi was flung out of the vehicle and was crushed below it when it overturned.

According to the police, Ravi’s 20-year-old daughter Saina and 17-year-old son Sajid were also badly injured in the accident.

A senior police officer said that the driver fled from the spot and the trio was rushed to the Rewari government hospital with help from commuters, where Ravi was declared dead on arrival.

Inspector Shyam Singh, station house officer of the Gurugram government rail police station, said that an FIR against the driver had been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) on Tuesday on the daughter’s complaint. “We will arrest him soon,” Singh said.