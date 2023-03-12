Massive demolition drive underway in Gujarat’s temple town

A massive demolition drive by the local district administration is underway at Gandhavi village in Kalyanpur taluka in Dev Bhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat, where over 100 encroachments were razed down in the last two days, officials said. A total of 102 illegal structures have been brought down in the area in the ongoing drive (Representative Photo)

The village houses the famous Harsidhdhi Temple, which lies about 40 kilometres from Porabander en route to Dwarka.

Apart from residential units, shops and godowns, the authorities have razed down religious shrines belonging to the minority community as they were illegal, said a government official close to the development.

According to the official, the district administration has demolished as many as four Dargahs as they were built on encroached land. “A total of 102 illegal structures have been brought down in the area in the ongoing drive,” he added.

Also Read: Shanti Upvan demolition begins

When contacted, Nitesh Pandey, superintendent of police (SP), Devbhoomi Dwarka, said a drive is underway to raze down “illegal residential and commercial structures” in Kalyanpur taluka. He said the drive is in connection with national security concerns raised on the coastal areas by the government.

In January this year, the government issued notices to residents of Gandhavi and Navadra, both in Kalyanpur taluka for the removal of unauthorised encroachment along the coast against which the residents of the two villages moved to the Gujarat high court seeking regularisation of their constructions.

However, the Gujarat high court last month set aside two petitions moved by the fishermen of the two villages after the state raised concerns about national security being breached if it is allowed.

The state had however assured the court that it will consider representations for rehabilitation made by the fishermen.