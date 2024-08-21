Massive turnout of devotees at KV temple in Shravan

Over 54 lakh devotees visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi in the month of Shravan. On the last Monday, as many as 2,02,756 devotees offered prayers at the temple. Devotees turned up in lakhs at the KV temple on the last Monday of Shravan on August 19. (Rajesh kumar/ht)

A huge number of Kanwariyas too offered prayers at the temple on all days of the holy month.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, chief executive officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, said that Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath was decorated in different forms on all Mondays. On the last Monday also, Baba Kashi Vishwanath’s special ‘Shankar Parvati Ganesh Shringar’ was done and Shravan Purnima annual ‘Jhoolanotsav’ was celebrated with fervour as per tradition.

On the fifth Monday of Shravan, till night, 2,02,756 devotees visited the temple. In the entire month, more than 54,23,000 devotees performed the darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Last year, there were eight Mondays in the month of Shravan and on an average, over 5 lakh devotees visited the temple every Monday. On one Monday, the figure touched 7 lakh mark. This year, on an average, 2.8 lakh devotees visited the temple on all Mondays except one when the figure crossed 3 lakh mark.