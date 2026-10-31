Delhi civic body clears ₹924-cr plan for mechanical sweeping, barrier-free toll

To reduce pollution in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday approved a ₹924-crore project to deploy 70 mechanical road-cleaning machines and upgrade the radio frequency identification (RFID) toll collection system with multi-lane free flow (MLFF) technology to check serpentine queues at collection booths. Delhi civic body standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma at a meeting on Friday. (X)

According to an official, the project has been divided into three parts and would be allotted to different agencies. Lion Services Limited, an urban sanitation company, will supply and operate 29 MRSMs under a contract worth ₹369.53 crore, while a consortium of GA Infra Private Limited, an infrastructure company and VN Engineering Company, a waste management firm, will provide 28 machines at ₹368.83 crore.

The remaining 13 machines will be handled by JS Enviro Services Private Limited, an urban services company under a contract valued at ₹185.20 crore.

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“The use of modern machines and cleaner fuels will help strengthen the city’s road-cleaning system and address Delhi’s pollution problem,” said the MCD standing committee chairperson Satya Sharma during a meeting.

The existing RFID system at 126 toll collection points across Delhi will be upgraded with MLFF technology, enabling commercial vehicles to pass through toll plazas without stopping at barriers to pay road tax and the environmental compensation charge (ECC). RFID and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technologies will identify vehicles in motion and enable automatic fee collection.

The official said the RFID will reduce queues at Delhi’s borders, lower vehicle idling times and help cut emissions during winter.

During last winter’s severe pollution episode, the Supreme Court had directed the MCD to consider suspending toll collection at several entry points to reduce congestion and vehicular emissions caused by long queues of commercial vehicles waiting to pass Delhi’s borders.

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Groundwater recharge In another decision, MCD approved the plan to install a rainwater harvesting system in one park in every ward. “Delhi’s groundwater levels are declining, making water conservation extremely important. To address this, we will work on a proposal to ensure that at least one park in every ward is equipped with a rainwater harvesting system,” said Sharma.

In other decisions, the committee cleared the proposal to begin recruitment for 1,066 vacant posts in its public health department, citing staff shortages that could hamper efforts to prevent mosquito-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, during the meeting, several committee members raised concerns over parking operators’ management of parking spaces and the charges levied, prompting the committee to review the existing parking policy to strengthen regulatory oversight.

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Members also raised concerns about the implementation of the PM POSHAN scheme, formerly known as the Mid-Day Meal Scheme; the ageing infrastructure of MCD schools; the functioning of the MCD 311 app for direct communication with the government; and the existing advertising policy.