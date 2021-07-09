Monsoon begins revival in Pune and state: heavy rainfall forecast

PUNE After a break of three weeks, the Southwest Monsoon began to revive over Maharashtra and Pune city on Friday, as various weather systems became active, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Friday, Shivajinagar reported a maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius. Lohegaon reported a maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, 5.1 degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that Central India, which includes Maharashtra, will witness the monsoon revival from July 10.

“Due to strengthening of westerly winds from Arabian Sea to west coast and likely formation of an off-shore trough fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely along the west coast and remaining parts of south Peninsular India during most days of this week. During this time, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Maharashtra and Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe till July 12. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also expected over Konkan and Goa on July 13 and July 14,” said Kashyapi.

On Friday Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra reported rainfall. Only a few cities in Marathwada and Vidarbha reported rainfall.

As per IMD, the highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at Malegaon, 34.8 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature reported was 17.4 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.

“The Northern Limit of the Southwest Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan till July 10. Conditions are also becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over remaining parts of the country till July 12,” said IMD officials.