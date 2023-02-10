New projects & policy to usher a new era for U.P. tourism

LUCKNOW From dhabas to revolving restaurants and from pilgrimage dormitory to adventure tourism projects, the Uttar Pradesh government is working on 33 tourism projects to develop the sector in the state. Of them, 15 are new projects. During the tourism session of the Global Investors’ Summit on Friday, officials of the state tourism department exuded confidence that these new projects, along with the new tourism policy that was rolled out last year, will usher in a new era for U.P. tourism.

Speaking on the new projects during the summit, Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary and director of U.P. tourism, said, “The new tourism projects are centred around river cruise, dhabas, revolving restaurants, budget hotels, rural homestays, convention centres, yoga centres, camping/perennial accommodation, public museums and galleries, pilgrimage dormitories, floating restaurants, theme parks, caravan parks, and adventure tourism projects. We will invest in all of the above.”

The officer also pointed out that the rollout of the new state tourism policy will facilitate investments into the sector. He said, “Under the new tourism policy, land is now an eligible project cost investment. This was not the case earlier.”