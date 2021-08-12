Home / Cities / Others / No intention to form party, contest Punjab polls: Charuni
Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said media reports about him joining a political front formed by the industrialists of Punjab are baseless. (HT Photo)
No intention to form party, contest Punjab polls: Charuni

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said he has no intentions to form a political party or contest in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 12:14 AM IST

Farm leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said he has no intentions to form a political party or contest in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

“I never said that I have formed a political party or will contest polls. This is a false propaganda being spread in the media. I was called to Punjab to support the Mission Punjab. I did not know whether they have formed a political party,” said Charuni.

Charuni was in Karnal to hold a closed-door meeting with his supporters at Dera Car Seva at a local gurdwara.

The meeting was called for preparations of a Tiranga Yatra to be carried out by the farmers on August 15, he said, adding that there is no political agenda behind it.

“I stand with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and will continue my support to the ongoing farmers’ agitation. We will bring a huge convoy of farmers from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab on August 20,” he said on being questioned about SKM members’ displeasure towards his political ambitions.

He said media reports about him joining a political front formed by the industrialists of Punjab are baseless.

On why he doesn’t go to the stage of SKM anymore, he said, “I did not go on the stage frequently earlier as well. Only key speakers go there for an address.”

He said the farm agitation will continue till their demands are met and a mega Tiranga Yatra will be taken out from Pipli in Kurukshetra to Singhu border on Independence Day, on tractors and motorcycles.

