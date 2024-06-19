Now, CUET not compulsory for admissions to AU colleges

For the new academic session 2024-25, it won’t be mandatory for the students to have appeared in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in the courses being run by colleges affiliated to Allahabad University. AU campus (HT FIle)

Instead, their Intermediate merit will be the basis for admission to these colleges.

The University Admission Cell has issued guidelines for the students studying in the colleges who haven’t appeared in CUET. This time, the university administration has given the exemption for direct registration to colleges, officials shared.

Admissions in undergraduate courses are being taken in Allahabad University and affiliated colleges through CUET since the academic session 2021-22. Due to this process, the varsity campus seats are getting filled, but many seats in the courses offered by colleges are left vacant.

For most of the last year, only 50% to 60% of undergraduate seats in colleges got filled.

To fill seats in colleges, the university has now permitted that admission of students can be taken even if a student has not appeared in CUET.

However, first, the colleges will have to give priority to the students who appear in CUET. If seats remain vacant, colleges will be able to admit students who have not appeared in CUET based on merit list made on students’ intermediate marks.

Moreover, the students being admitted to university and colleges will now have to register only once. Earlier, the students had to register at the university, after which one had to register by paying fees at the college concerned.

Director of AU Admission Cell Prof JK Pati said that admission to varsity campus will be given based on CUET score and if a student has registered in the university and has not been admitted, then he or she will be informed about this. They will not have to register again in the colleges by paying fees yet again. The registration fee has been fixed at ₹300 for general and OBC category students and ₹150 for disabled as well as SC/ST category candidates.