OP Chautala visits Singhu, Tikri borders

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala on Wednesday visited the Singhu and Tikri protest sites on Delhi-Haryana border, where farmers have been camping against the Centre’s three farm laws that were introduced last year.

After the Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders announced that they will not allow any political leader to share their stage, the INLD workers prepared another stage nearly 20m away from the main stage of farmers at Singhu. From there, Chautala addressed the farmers.

The INLD patriarch said the Opposition MPs will gherao the Parliament on Thursday in protest against Centre’s three farm laws. He urged them to create a situation which will force the Union government led by BJP to repeal these laws.

“The BJP government will be forced by the public to repeal the three farm laws. These laws were brought to the benefit of a few corporate players. There is much needed demand of time to form a third front to uproot the Modi government from the Centre. I will continue to fight for farmers and labourers till my last breath,” the INLD supremo added.

Slamming Khattar, Chautala said the CM’s window has been closed and peoples’ problems are not being heard anywhere in state.

“During our government, I used to travel to every village and city to hear peoples’ grievances and resolve them. But the Haryana CM has failed to address peoples’ grievances,” he added.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders also asked Chautala to stand clear that he has no family relation with his grandson Dushyant Chautala, who is Haryana deputy CM in the BJP-JJP coalition government.