Anil Vij assured the doctors of asking Haryana CM not to include PGIMS staff under common cadre. (HT File)
PGIMS, Rohtak delegation meets Vij over common cadre move

An eight-member delegation of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak met Haryana health minister Anil Vij at his office in Haryana secretariat asking him not to include PGIMS staff in the proposed common cadre of medical teacher and staffers
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 12:48 AM IST

An eight-member delegation of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak met Haryana health minister Anil Vij at his office in Haryana secretariat asking him not to include PGIMS staff in the proposed common cadre of medical teacher and staffers.

PGIMS employees wore black badges during working hours to protest against the state government’s move to club services of Haryana medical colleges and create a common cadre of medical teachers and other staff.

In a press note, PGIMS spokesman Dr Gajender Singh said eight members of PGIMS, including teachers’ association president Dr RB Jain, met Vij in Chandigarh.

“Vij assured the delegation of raising their grievances before Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a meeting on June 21. The minister lauded the PGIMS staff for leading during the pandemic. He assured the doctors of asking the CM not to include PGIMS staff under common cadre,” the spokesman added.

