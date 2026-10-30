Prayagraj artisans fuel international demand for eco-friendly diyas, idols

Prayagraj’s traditional craftsmanship is going global this Diwali, as eco-friendly diyas and idols made from cow dung and lac are set to light up celebrations for the Indian diaspora in Japan, the US and Europe. The Bioved Research Institute of Agriculture Technology and Sciences (BRIATS) has secured a significant influx of international orders, with the US market alone requesting 3.5 lakh lamps and three lakh idols of Lakshmi, Ganesh and Kuber. Rural women making lac and cow dung diyas and idols in Prayagraj (HT)

The Bioved Research Institute of Agriculture Technology and Sciences (BRIATS), based in Moharub village of Shringverpur, has also received orders for 200 kg of cow dung-based incense sticks and 5,000 lac-laminated pens, providing seasonal work to rural women artisans.

Of the total orders, a Noida-based mega firm has placed orders for 60,000 diyas and 40,000 idols for distribution among its employees and clients. The company will send the products to Indians living abroad, including those in Singapore, the US and Europe, said institute director Dr BK Dwivedi.

Around three lakh diyas and idols have been ordered from the US alone, he added.

The institute has also received orders from Gujarat, Odisha, Delhi and Maharashtra. Gift packs containing pens, plates and Shubh Labh mobile stands, along with 200 kg of incense sticks, have been ordered by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) as gift packs, while 5,000 lac-laminated pens are destined for Japan, Dwivedi said.

The diyas are made from a mixture of cow dung and lac and finished with a lac coating. The idols of Lakshmi, Ganesh and Kuber are also made from cow dung and coated with lac. Dwivedi said the products decompose in soil after use, making them an eco-friendly alternative to conventional decorative items. He also claimed that burning the lac coating helps eliminate insects in the surrounding area.

The growing demand has brought renewed attention to Prayagraj’s traditional lac industry, with a common facility centre established in Moharub to support artisans, improve product design and strengthen packaging and marketing.

District Khadi and Village Industries Officer Jawahar Lal said BRIATS received financial assistance of more than ₹2.56 crore in 2025 under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) for the revival and development of the lac industry in Moharub.

The assistance was used to establish the common facility centre, which is being developed as a cluster to promote traditional crafts and generate rural employment. The initiative also encourages lac cultivation and the development of eco-friendly products, he said.

Women from more than half a dozen development blocks in Prayagraj district are engaged in making the products. The cluster has helped artisans improve their designs, align products with market demand and enhance packaging. More than 11,000 rural people have received employment through the initiative, Dwivedi said.

The overseas orders highlight the potential of traditional rural industries to access international markets while expanding livelihood opportunities for local artisans.